Forecast: Rain to taper off Sunday afternoon; mild, clear weather ahead for week

Expect the rain that is falling across Long Island Sunday morning to taper off by late afternoon and for warmer temperatures to prevail for much of the new week, according to the National Weather Service.

About three-quarters of an inch is expected to fall across most of the region, with the chance of some light drizzle in the evening. The high temperature will be about 50 degrees with an overnight low in the lower-to-mid 40s, said National Weather Service meteorologist John Murray.

“The bulk of the rain will have fallen by early this afternoon,” Murray said. “This is, believe it or not, a close to normal temperature. The average temperature for today is 48 degrees at Islip. So we’re right around that.”

Sunshine will return for the early part of Monday as temperatures are expected to climb back up into the lower 50s.

Cooler temperatures will arrive overnight into Tuesday, when the needle will dip to the lower-to-mid 30s. Overnight temperatures will likely be below freezing Wednesday and Thursday, Murray said.

Daytime highs, however, are expected to climb back into the upper 40s Thursday and Friday, according to the Weather Service.

Dry conditions are expected to continue throughout the workweek for most of Long Island, though there is a slight chance of a brief rain and snow mix on the Twin Forks Wednesday, Murray said.

“Not enough to accumulate,” he added.

Long Islanders can expect some wind toward the end of the week, with gusts reaching as much as 20 mph Wednesday through Friday, according to National Weather Service projections.