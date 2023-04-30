Long Island forecast: More rain but a break for sun Monday

More rain is in the Long Island forecast for Sunday and the week ahead but with a sunny respite Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

Rain and possibly thunderstorms are predicted for the area Sunday afternoon, the weather service said. The high will hit about 60 degrees with wind gusts of more than 30 mph possible.

A coastal flood statement is in effect for southwest Suffolk County with minor flooding in vulnerable areas possible during the evening high tide.

Sunday’s weather will cap off a wet weekend.

Rainfalls across Long Island Saturday varied with just over an inch in North Babylon, but nearly three inches in North Massapequa.

Monday looks to be the most pleasant day of the week with sunny skies and a high about 60, according to the weather service.

Then Tuesday brings a 50% chance of showers and a high temperature in the upper 50s. The chance of rain is slightly less for Wednesday and Thursday with more highs in the upper 50s.

Conditions should be dry for Friday under partly sunny skies and a high near 60. The lows at night through Friday will dip to the mid 40s.