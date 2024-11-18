Rain expected Wednesday night; could ease threat of wildfires

The last time Long Island received half an inch of rain was in August.

Then, a storm carrying a whopping nine inches of rain caused severe damage to some of the North Shore’s infrastructure, parks and homes.

After three months of severe dry weather and now drought conditions, rain that is forecast this week could put an end to a cycle of some of the driest months on record, significant brush fires, and red flag warnings.

Or, the rain may not be enough, experts said.

The National Weather Service said that Long Island will receive about three-quarters of an inch of rain Wednesday night into Thursday morning, and that some rain may linger into Friday.

"We'll have to wait to see if that's the start of something new, or if we're going to continue to be dry as we go until late November, until December," said Bill Goodman, a meteorologist with the weather service in Upton.

The only rain that has fallen on Long Island this month was the evening of Nov. 10, when it received 0.23 inches of rain, Goodman said.

September and October were Long Island's driest months on record, forecasters said.

If Wednesday night’s showers don't materialize, November is on pace to set a record, as well.

"The month may still end up being below normal rainfall wise, but I don't think it would be any in any record territory," he said.

The service issued a special weather statement for Monday, waning residents of an elevated risk of wildfire spread.

This differs from the red flag warnings issued over the weekend because relative humidity has increased from 25% on Saturday and Sunday to 35-45% on Monday.

For now, the threat remains. A brush fire broke out in Old Westbury Monday sometime after 7 a.m. but was quickly put out, authorities said.

The weekend’s strong winds gusts of 20 to 30 mph have eased up, Goodman said.

"Some of the ingredients are there, but they're not like they were on Saturday," he said. "The risk is elevated, but it’s not over the top."

Temperatures are expected to dip beginning Thursday and into the weekend, with highs in the mid-50s on Thursday and then high 40s or low 50s on Friday.

Monday will reach highs in the low to mid-60s and similar above-average temperatures are expected Tuesday and Wednesday.

Authorities have sought action to combat recent brushfires. Several brush fires broke out in Suffolk County last week, including at least five in Medford.

Gov. Kathy Hochul issued a statewide burn ban until Nov. 30.

The FDNY created its first Brush Fire Task Force, composed of fire marshals, fire inspectors and tactical drones, after the city experienced 271 fires since Nov. 1 — the most over a two-week period in its history.

On Saturday evening, several hundred residents in upstate Orange County were asked to evacuate as a weeklong fire jumped a containment line, according to The Associated Press.

Goodman said that Long Island is not experiencing poor air quality from the New Jersey fires, as most of the smoke has drifted southeast.

Unless you are near a local brush fire, air quality seems to be average Island-wide, he said.

As of Monday morning, only a handful of locations on Long Island and in New York City were under Air Now's "moderate" level of air quality, such as Holtsville, Brentwood, Islandia and Uniondale.

In the city, Maspeth, the Lower East Side and in Long Island City were also listed as "moderate."