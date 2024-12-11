Heavy rain, strong winds coming to Long Island Wednesday 

Long Islanders are facing a day of heavy rain and strong, potentially damaging winds as a fierce storm overtakes the region Wednesday. The overnight rainfall is expected to become more intense as the morning turns into the afternoon, according the National Weather Service. No major issues were reported in the 7 a.m. hour Wednesday on Long Island's roads or the LIRR. The evening commute may be difficult, however. Nassau and Suffolk counties are under a high wind warning starting at noon Wednesday that will continue through 10 p.m. forecasters said. Sustained southerly winds of 20 to 35 mph, with gusts of up to 60 mph are expected for most of Long Island, with the heaviest period coming during the midafternoon. Long Island is expected to have 2 to 2.5 inches of rain Wednesday — with heavier amounts further east in Suffolk's Twin Forks. Nassau and New York City could see 2 inches of rain. The weather service said damaging winds will blow down numerous tree limbs, as well as scattered trees and power lines. Power outages are likely in the warning area. Holiday decorations will be blown around. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles, the weather service warned. The heaviest rains are expected beginning around noon and lasting through Wednesday afternoon, forecasters said.

According to FlightAware, there have been 20 delays so far at Kennedy airport and eight cancelations. The flight-tracking site also reported 9 delays and one cancelation at LaGuardia. There were no delays or cancellations reported at Long Island MacArthur Airport. Given the forecast, NICE Bus (Nassau Inter-County Express) issued a statement Tuesday, advising riders to check in advance for potential delays and leave extra time for travel. Check back for updates on this developing story.

Long Islanders are facing a day of heavy rain and strong, potentially damaging winds as a fierce storm overtakes the region Wednesday.

The overnight rainfall is expected to become more intense as the morning turns into the afternoon, according the National Weather Service.

No major issues were reported in the 7 a.m. hour Wednesday on Long Island's roads or the LIRR. The evening commute may be difficult, however.

Nassau and Suffolk counties are under a high wind warning starting at noon Wednesday that will continue through 10 p.m. forecasters said. Sustained southerly winds of 20 to 35 mph, with gusts of up to 60 mph are expected for most of Long Island, with the heaviest period coming during the midafternoon.

Long Island is expected to have 2 to 2.5 inches of rain Wednesday — with heavier amounts further east in Suffolk's Twin Forks. Nassau and New York City could see 2 inches of rain.

The weather service said damaging winds will blow down numerous tree limbs, as well as scattered trees and power lines. Power outages are likely in the warning area. Holiday decorations will be blown around. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles, the weather service warned.

The heaviest rains are expected beginning around noon and lasting through Wednesday afternoon, forecasters said.

According to FlightAware, there have been 20 delays so far at Kennedy airport and eight cancelations.

The flight-tracking site also reported 9 delays and one cancelation at LaGuardia.

There were no delays or cancellations reported at Long Island MacArthur Airport.

Given the forecast, NICE Bus (Nassau Inter-County Express) issued a statement Tuesday, advising riders to check in advance for potential delays and leave extra time for travel.

Check back for updates on this developing story.