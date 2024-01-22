Warming trend ahead for Long Island this week with rain likely into the weekend

Though predawn temperatures were still in the teens, forecasters said Long Islanders can say goodbye to frigid weather Monday, when temperatures are expected to soar above freezing for the first time since Thursday — with highs in the mid-30s.

The National Weather Service said that not only are daytime temperatures expected to reach into the 40s by Wednesday, but Long Island could see temperatures in the low 50s by Friday.

The week is likely to be wet, with the weather service calling for rain overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, followed by the likelihood of rain straight through Friday. With the warming trend, snow is unlikely.

The weather service is calling for temperatures approaching 40 degrees Tuesday, with mostly cloudy skies and possible rain overnight. The chance of rain is 50% Wednesday, then likely Wednesday evening — with an 80% chance for rain Thursday and rain likely on Friday.

Daytime temperatures should be in the high 40s on Thursday and back into the low to mid-50s on Friday, the weather service said.

There could be brief sunshine Saturday, with a high of 48 degrees expected. But the weather service said there’s a chance of rain late Saturday overnight into Sunday, when temperatures begin to dip again.

The weather service has a small craft warning in effect Monday for all South Shore ocean waters, from 6 p.m. until 6 a.m. Tuesday from Sandy Hook, New Jersey, to Moriches Inlet and from 6 p.m. until 10 a.m. Tuesday from Moriches Inlet to Montauk Point.

The average normal high temperature for this date is 39 degrees, while the average normal low is 24. The record high for this date was 55 degrees, recorded in 1967, 1973 and 2017, the weather service said. The record low was a frigid minus-7 degrees — set in Islip in 1984.