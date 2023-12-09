Rainfall totals rise to 2-3 inches Sunday into Monday, and may affect morning commute

A weekend storm will deliver higher rain totals than previously forecast, potentially complicating the Monday morning commute, meteorologists said.

After a mild Saturday, the powerful system is slated to move over Long Island, Brooklyn and Queens on Sunday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service, which issued a high wind watch and a flood watch for the area late Sunday into early Monday morning. Precipitation totals may reach 2-3 inches, up from earlier predictions of 1-2 inches, the weather service said.

Jack Tomasini, a meteorologist at the weather service’s Upton station, said the period of highest rainfall should come close to the start of the workweek

“It's really going to be between 2 a.m. and 8 a.m.” on Monday, Tomasini said. “It could then impact the morning commute.”

Urban flooding, particularly in poor drainage areas, is likely, the weather service said.

Forecasters said heavy wind will make an impact across Long Island throughout Sunday into Monday morning.

Gusts could reach 55 mph, tearing down tree limbs, downing power lines and triggering scattered outages, the weather service said. Poorly secured outdoor items, like holiday decorations, will likely be blown away,

“The peak of those gusts would also be overnight Sunday night,” Tomasini said. “By the Monday morning commute, they'll be closer to 30 to 40 mph and then consistently gusty throughout the day on Monday.”

Thunderstorms on Sunday could intensify wind speeds and rain totals, bringing brief 60 mph gusts, according to the weather service.

Temperatures are expected to be unseasonably mild, with a high near 60 degrees, the weather service said.

The air is forecast to get chillier to start the week, with a high around 50 degrees and a low below 30 degrees. Monday. Tuesday and Wednesday highs are not expected to surpass the mid-40s.