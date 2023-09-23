Tropical Storm Ophelia will continue to drench Long Island, bring gusty winds, coastal flooding, forecasters say

Sunday's steady rain made it official: The first weekend of autumn is a washout.

Tropical Storm Ophelia has brought another, gusty, rain-drenched day to Long Island with the possibility of coastal flooding, dangerous rip currents and high surf, the National Weather Service said.

Ophelia made landfall over North Carolina Saturday and has weakened into a post-tropical depression. Its effects will linger on Long island through Sunday night and into Monday morning, the NWS said.

After a rain-soaked Saturday on Long Island, more steady rain is expected throughout the day Sunday, with rain amounts of between a half and three-quarters of an inch possible. A steady 14-16 mph wind is expected out of the east Sunday with gusts as high as 26 mph. The high temperature for the day should be about 65 degrees.

During a storm update at the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point on Saturday, Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman warned residents about flooding and strong winds throughout the weekend.

"If we get two inches of rain, it will be manageable, if we get four inches of rain, it may be difficult for the catch basins to absorb that much precipitation," Blakeman said.

The weather service's advisories for the South Shore for dangerous currents and high surf are to remain in effect into Sunday evening. Breaking waves in surf zones of 6 to 10 feet will cause beach flooding and erosion, according to forecasters.

"As the storm progresses you would be wise to stay inside unless you have to go out," Blakeman said.

The chance of precipitation drops to 60% for Monday, with rain mainly before 2 p.m. Dry weather should arrive Monday afternoon and remain for the rest of the workweek, according to the weather service.