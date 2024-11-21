NewsWeather

Rain makes roads slippery across the region; more rain on the way

The National Weather Service is forecasting rain Thursday that will continue all day and possibly into the weekend. Credit: Newsday
By Maureen Mullarkeymaureen.mullarkey@newsday.com

Long Islanders woke up to slippery roads Thursday morning as up to a half an inch to three quarters of rain fell on the area for the first time in three months.

Brian Ciemnecki, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said the heaviest showers will move off Long Island in the next few hours but a chance of rain will continue through Friday night.

"It's not going to make the drought go away, but it's certainly going to help put a dent in the rainfall that we much, really need," Ciemnecki said.

Islip received .66 inches as of midmorning, while Brookhaven saw half an inch.

While Montauk got about .12 inches, the system is moving east and the East End will catch up with the rest of Long Island as the day progresses, Ciemnecki said.

Police reported no major crashes on Long Island roadways during rush hour, but authorities reported numerous crashes across the metropolitan area early Thursday. 

