Red Cross apps to get you through Sandy

Want to know what to do in case you're in a hurricane?

Want to make sure your loved ones know you're safe?

Well, the American Red Cross and the Red Cross of Greater New York have an app for that -- one you can download free.

Red Cross spokesman Sam Kille said the app, available at redcross.org or by calling 73327677 from your cellphone, works with iPhone and Android phones.

The Hurricane App has direct links to weather alerts from the National Weather Service, Kille said. It also has tools -- like a flashlight and an alarm -- and can link updates to all of your social media sites, so you can alert friends and family of your storm status. Most notably, Kille said, that you're safe.

The Red Cross also has a first-aid app, which can advise you about emergency care basics and said that, in addition to at the Red Cross site, apps are available at the iTunes and Google Play stores.