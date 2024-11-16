Red flag warning with winds of 30 mph for Long Island until 6 p.m. on Saturday

The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning for Long Island on Saturday, as wind gusts will be up to 30 mph.

The warning is in effect until 6 p.m. as relative humidity values will reach below 25% on Saturday afternoon, said Bill Goodman, NWS meteorologist.

"It'll be windy and dry, that's the main driving factor," Goodman said.

The combination of high winds and low humidity with dry fuels — or things on the ground such as leaves or pine needles — is a recipe for quick spreading fires.

"If you start a fire under those conditions, it could spread rapidly," he said.

The state Department of Environmental Conservation ranked Long Island as "Very High" for Saturday on its Fire Danger Rating Area Risk Level, meaning that fires start easily from all causes and can "spread rapidly and increase quickly in intensity."

The warning also comes after the service issued a red flag watch on Friday, where wind gusts were up to 25 mph.

New York is under a statewide burn ban that prohibits outside fires until Nov. 30.

Goodman said the service consulted with land managers in the tristate area to assess conditions before issuing watches or warnings.

However relative humidity values are forecast to remain low on Sunday, and another warning is possible and "may be a question of the wind." Goodman said.

Temperatures will reach a high of the low 60s on Saturday and Sunday.

Monday will see highs in the mid 60s, above average temperatures for this time of year, Goodman said. The rest of the week will slowly cool down to the low 60s.

A 60% chance of rain is predicted for Wednesday night, with showers through Friday.

With the potential for about an inch of rain during that time, Goodman said, the wet ground could reduce the likelihood of fire.

"That would especially put a dent in at least the fire weather conditions," he said.