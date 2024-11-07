Red flag warning for Long Island Friday as weather service warns against outdoor fires

The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning for Friday, advising residents against doing any outdoor burning.

The warning, which affects Long Island, New York City and the lower Hudson Valley, lasts from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday.

The warnings are issued when "critical fire weather conditions are expected or occurring. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and dry fuels will create a significantly elevated fire growth potential."

Winds are expected to be westerly, 5 to 15 mph, with 30 mph gusts with a high of 67 degrees and a humidity as low as 27%.

"Any fire that develops will catch and spread quickly. Outdoor burning is not recommended," the warning said.

September and October were two of the driest months on record for Long Island and the U.S. Drought Monitor has put Long Island in a "moderate drought" status, the second of six stages of drought in the country.

Conditions could be changing, however. The unseasonable warmth this week that saw highs in the mid to high 70s will be coming to an end. After Friday's high of 67, Saturday will see a high of just 54 degrees and a low of 40 degrees and Sunday's high will be 61.

There is also an 80% chance of precipitation Sunday night, followed by several more days of sunshine with the highs 50s or low 60s, the weather service said, and lower chances of rain Wednesday and Thursday.