Forecast calls for clear, cold weather for Wednesday lighting ceremonies in Flanders, Rockefeller Center

If you’re planning to watch the holiday lighting ceremony Wednesday at The Big Duck in Flanders — or the tree lighting at Rockefeller Center, 77 miles to the west — you’re going to need to bundle up.

It’s going to be cold.

How cold? Cold enough.

The National Weather Service is calling for a high temperature Wednesday of just 40 degrees in Manhattan and 38 degrees in Flanders.

But overnight temperatures late Wednesday into Thursday will dip into the low 30s — and, in Flanders, maybe even into the high 20s — weather service forecasters said. Gusting, breezy winds could all make it feel even colder than that, with wind chill values possibly into the low 20s.

The good news? No rain, no snow, no sleet, no hail.

The weather service is calling for sunny skies Monday through Thursday before possible rain Friday. But temperatures figure to be all over the place — ranging from an expected high of 51 degrees Monday into the mid-to-upper 30s Tuesday and Wednesday, back to a high in the upper 40s Thursday and then to 54 degrees Friday.

And you can expect strong, gusting winds, the weather service said.

The weather service has issued a small-craft advisory for all Long Island waters, including Long Island Sound and all South Shore inlets and bays, in effect until 6 a.m. Tuesday.

A gale warning is in effect for all Atlantic Ocean waters from Sandy Hook, New Jersey to Montauk Point from 10 a.m. Tuesday until 4 a.m. on Wednesday, the weather service said.