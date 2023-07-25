Severe thunderstorm warning until 4:45 p.m. for Western Suffolk, Nassau County

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Western Suffolk and Nassau County until 4:45 p.m. Tuesday.

That's on top of the thunderstorm watch for all of Long Island, as well as New York City and Westchester, Rockland, Putnam and Dutchess counties Tuesday.

The watch is in effect until 8 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm watch means severe thunderstorms are possible, the weather service said on its website — and that the status is an alert Long Islanders to "be prepared" in the event a severe thunderstorm warning is issued. A warning indicates "imminent danger" and protective measures are needed.

The weather service said approaching storms could lead to flash flooding in areas and said damaging wind gusts of 58-69 mph are possible.

Large diameter hail also is possible in some areas, the weather service said.

The overall watch area also spills over into several nearby states, including New Jersey, Connecticut and Pennsylvania, the weather service said.

In its Long Island forecast, the weather service said "showers and thunderstorms are likely before midnight," with a slight chance of showers overnight into Wednesday.