NewsWeather

Severe thunderstorm warning until 4:45 p.m. for Western Suffolk, Nassau County

Rain, heavy at times, wasn't enough to keep people off...

Rain, heavy at times, wasn't enough to keep people off the streets in Huntington Village.

Credit: Rick Kopstein

By John Valentijohn.valenti@newsday.com

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Western Suffolk and Nassau County until 4:45 p.m. Tuesday.

That's on top of the thunderstorm watch for all of Long Island, as well as New York City and Westchester, Rockland, Putnam and Dutchess counties Tuesday.

The watch is in effect until 8 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm watch means severe thunderstorms are possible, the weather service said on its website — and that the status is an alert Long Islanders to "be prepared" in the event a severe thunderstorm warning is issued. A warning indicates "imminent danger" and protective measures are needed.

The weather service said approaching storms could lead to flash flooding in areas and said damaging wind gusts of 58-69 mph are possible.

Large diameter hail also is possible in some areas, the weather service said.

The overall watch area also spills over into several nearby states, including New Jersey, Connecticut and Pennsylvania, the weather service said.

In its Long Island forecast, the weather service said "showers and thunderstorms are likely before midnight," with a slight chance of showers overnight into Wednesday.

John Valenti

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

Streaming Now
Police wrongful death trial … LI heat wave … Boys quarterback challenge Credit: Newsday/NewsdayTV

Gilgo search ends ... LI heat wave ... Feral cat rescuers ... Funding for food

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Streaming Now
Police wrongful death trial … LI heat wave … Boys quarterback challenge Credit: Newsday/NewsdayTV

Gilgo search ends ... LI heat wave ... Feral cat rescuers ... Funding for food

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoGiving you the best of Long Island lifestyle and entertainmentDigital AccessOnly 25¢
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME