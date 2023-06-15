Smoke from still burning Canadian wildfires to pass overhead, not affect Long Island air quality, NWS says

Yes, Canadian wildfires are still burning. And yes, those wildfires are still sending smoke into the air.

But, the National Weather Service said Thursday, unless you're in the upper atmosphere or somewhere out in the Midwest or on northern plains, chances are that, unlike last week when Long Island was blanketed in dense, smoke-filled air, you won't notice a thing.

"I saw somewhere the term 'apocalyptic,' " lead meteorologist-in-charge at the weather service office in Upton, Bill Goodman, said Thursday. "But, even last week it wasn't apocalyptic. Yes, there's smoke. We're watching it pass overhead. But, it's aloft. Who cares? This isn't something affecting air quality, right now. It's not something you'll notice. If you happen to be up watching the sunrise Friday you'll probably see a bright red sun. But, other than that? The near-surface smoke forecast is negligible."

The weather service had no warnings, no advisories, in effect for Nassau or Suffolk as of 1:30 p.m. Thursday. And the current forecast called for partly sunny skies for the rest of the day, with a high of 76 degrees, followed by partly cloudy skies and temperatures dipping into the low 60s, maybe even as low as the upper 50s, Thursday night — and a chance of showers Friday and Saturday.

There's even the possibility of thunderstorms Saturday.

That rain will prove to be a friend, if it comes, Goodman said — because Saturday, for models that go that far out, is the time when air currents could push some wildfire smoke down to surface level, he said. But rain would help negate any possible effects on air quality.

At the moment, neither the Department of Environmental Conservation nor the weather service are flagging any air quality concerns for Long Island.

In fact, Goodman said, the biggest air quality issues right now are in places like southern Minnesota, northern Illinois and Iowa, where that Canadian wildfire smoke is creating conditions similar to what was experienced last week in the metro area, which includes Nassau and Suffolk.

There are concerns that downpours Friday and Saturday could cause localized flooding.

As for the air quality, breathe deep, officials said. Right now, it's all good.