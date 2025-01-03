Long Island weekend forecast: Temperatures set to drop, with chance of snow Sunday night

Bundle up, Long Island.

Temperatures are set to drop this weekend as wind chill values will make it feel like the low 20s and high teens, the National Weather Service said.

Some snow flurries were spotted in western Long Island between 3 and 6 a.m. Friday, according to James Tomasini, an NWS meteorologist, but the rest of the day should be dry.

Friday will feel relatively like the past few days, with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s, but wind chill values may make it feel like in the lower 30s during the day and in the teens at night, he said.

Saturday and Sunday will be very similar, with dry skies but and highs both days in the mid 30s. Wind chill values will make it feel like the low-to-mid 20s during the day, and in the upper teens at night.

Long Island will see about a 60% chance of light snow Sunday night into Monday morning. While it’s too soon to officially tell, it most likely won’t be a large quantity.

"If we were to get any accumulating snow, yeah, it would be on the lighter side as of right now," Tomasini said.