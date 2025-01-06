NewsWeather

Light snow heading to LI

While Midwestern states are seeing impressive snowfalls, Long Island can expect a light snowfall Monday. NewsdayTV meteorologist Rich Von Ohlen has the forecast. Credit: Newsday

