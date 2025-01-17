NewsWeather

Snow forecast for Long Island on Sunday, with frigid temps to follow

By Maureen Mullarkeymaureen.mullarkey@newsday.com

Long Island is expected to receive up to 3 inches of snow on Sunday, as the area gears up for an arctic air mass arriving next week, the National Weather Service said.

The holiday weekend begins with mostly dry conditions on Friday and highs in the upper 30s to low 40s, said James Tomasini, a meteorologist with the weather service.

A light dusting of snow could create slick conditions for untreated surfaces, so travelers are urged to use caution.

Saturday will see the start of a two-day period of precipitation, as rain is forecast to fall from afternoon into the evening.

Highs will be in the upper 40s and relatively warm compared to this week, Tomasini said.

Snow will begin to accumulate late Sunday morning and become heaviest in the afternoon into the evening.

Precipitation should taper off Monday morning around 8 a.m.

Tomasini said the service will continue to monitor the system as it approaches Long Island and predicted the "worst-case scenario" for Sunday's snow accumulation to be up to 6 inches.

Any snow will likely stick, as Monday will have highs in the upper 20s.

Due to the arctic air mass, temperatures will not reach the 30s until Thursday.

"The last time we had air this cold again was two years ago; it was actually Christmas Eve of 2022," Tomasini said.

Temperatures will drop Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs in the upper teens to low 20s.

"Monday night, Tuesday night and Wednesday night all be in the single digits," Tomasini said.

