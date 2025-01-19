Forecast: 3-5 inches of snow possible Sunday on Long Island

Long Island could receive 3 to 5 inches of snow Sunday, with the highest accumulations toward the New York City area, the National Weather Service said.

The result will be slippery travel and snow covered roads Sunday afternoon into the evening, the service said.

Locally up 5 inches of snow is possible, forecasters said. The snow may briefly begin as rain or a mix of rain and snow across Long Island. Snowfall is expected to be around 3 inches on the East End, and closer to 5 by the Nassau-Queens border, according to Jay Engle, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service.

The snow should end by midnight. “It’ll be a quick hit,” Engle said.

The snow will be followed by a deep freeze beginning Monday, as “arctic air” descends on the region, Engle added.

Monday, Martin Luther King Day, will be sunny and chilly, with a high around 26. Winds up to 25 m.p.h. will bring wind chill values to 5 to 15 degrees. Monday night will be colder still: the low will be around 8 with a wind between -5 and 5.

Tuesday and Wednesday will bring more cold weather, with highs around 20 and lows around 10 under partly or mostly sunny skies. There’s a 40% chance of snow early Wednesday morning.

Travelers can check LIRR schedules on the Train Time app, MYmta app, or new.mta.info.

Snow and icy roads could cause delays in bus service, the Nassau Inter-County Express bus advised. Riders can check the timing on their routes on the NICE app or website.

Check back for updates on this developing story.