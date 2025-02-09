Snow, sleet hits Long Island, airports see delays and cancellations as messy cleanup is underway

Long Island and the tristate area were hit with a significant winter snowstorm Saturday night, making for difficult morning travel and a messy Super-Bowl-Sunday cleanup.

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for Long Island at 5 p.m. Saturday that remains in effect until 11 a.m. Sunday.

Forecasters predicted that snow and sleet accumulations of 3-5 inches were likely for Long Island and 1-3 inches for New York City, with the heaviest amounts on Long Island’s North Shore.

In Nassau, Muttontown reported 5.1 inches overnight; Jericho came in at 4.9 inches, Long Island's highest reported amounts.

In Suffolk, Hampton Bays and Commack led the way, both reporting 4.8 inches of snow.

Several Long Island churches canceled early morning services and religious education programs Saturday afternoon into Sunday morning.

Southern Connecticut, Westchester and the lower Hudson Valley were expected to get considerably more.

The snow that began Saturday night transitioned into a wintry mix, with possible rain and freezing rain arriving sporadically into Sunday morning, forecasters said.

At 7 a.m., the Long Island Rail Road reported no delays or cancellations.

Long Island’s major roads, including the Long Island Expressway, were generally clear, although icing was reported on the exit and entrance ramps on many major thoroughfares.

The region's major airports were feeling the impacts of the storm. At 7 a.m., JFK International reported 41 outbound canceled flights and another 33 delayed. LaGuardia reported 31 canceled outbound flights and one delay, according to FlightAware, an online airline tracking website.

Both airports reported significant incoming flight delays and cancellations. More than 3 inches of snow fell at the two Queens airports.

There were no reported delays or cancellations at MacArthur Airport in Islip.

Forecasters expect the storm will be gone by midmorning and give way to gradual clearing and a mostly sunny Sunday afternoon. High temperatures could approach 38, with northwest winds of 9-14 mph.

Check back for updates on this developing story.