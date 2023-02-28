Snow on Long Island: Commuters advised to use caution

Commuters are advised to use caution — or even just stay home — Tuesday morning, as the snow storm overnight has led to slippery, icy roads.

"The Suffolk County Police Department is advising motorists to stay off the roads, but if driving is necessary, be aware of icy and snow-covered roadways. Drive slowly, increase following distance, and accelerate and decelerate slowly. In the event of an emergency, call 911," police said in a statement.

After parts of the New York metropolitan area got the first appreciable snowfall of at least a few inches overnight, the National Weather Service advised: “Temperatures will hover a couple of degrees above freezing for most of the southern zones before rising slowly after sunrise.”

A winter weather advisory will be in effect through 10 a.m. Tuesday.

“Storm total snow/sleet accumulations have been lowered at least a little in most areas, but most notably along the south shore of Long Island, New York City and portions of northeast New Jersey," the weather service said.

Suffolk police said there had been no calls overnight pertaining to storm-related damage.

“The number of crashes has not been excessive. Really no more or less than any given night," police said.