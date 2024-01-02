First snowstorm on first weekend of 2024 is possible, though likely to be just rain 

An approaching snowstorm may bring the first snow to Long Island for the first weekend of 2024 — or not. The National Weather Service said a storm system approaching the Mid Atlantic and Northeast will bring a 60% chance of precipitation Saturday night into Sunday. Jase Bernhardt, director of Hofstra's programs in meteorology and sustainability, said the storm could be a “very close call” between rain or snow, depending on the temperature. “We might have a problem getting cold enough for snow, and we could have a lot of rain or sleet mixing in, which could really limit the snowfall totals,” he said. Bryan Ramsey, meteorologist for National Weather Service, said since the storm was five days away, it is too soon to confirm anything besides precipitation. The National Weather Service will have a better understanding of the storm by Thursday, he said. Conditions are expected to be dry Friday into Saturday too. “Unfortunately, a lot of the guidance we're looking at is not very clear,” said Ramsey. “It hasn't exactly stayed consistent yet. So it's pretty difficult to say in any detail.” “If it is snow,” Bernhardt added, “it won't be a blockbuster” storm. But many things can change in a few days. “We don't want to totally write it off,” he said. “As of now, it's kind of watch and wait, but don't panic.” If it is too warm for snow on Saturday evening, more opportunities for flurries will arise. Long Island doesn't reach its coldest temperatures until late January and early February, and even early March, where snowstorms are mostly “titled,” Bernhardt said. “In terms of our snow season, we haven't really hit the meat of it yet,” he said.

