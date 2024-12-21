Up to 2 inches of snow on Long Island on first day of winter

Parts of Suffolk and Nassau have received as much as 2 inches of snow by Saturday morning, creating hazardous driving conditions in some areas, according to the authorities.

Dix Hills received 2.1 inches of snow while Glen Cove received 2.2 inches as of 7 a.m. Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

"It's just pretty slippery out there," said a spokeswoman for the Suffolk County Police Department.

The spokeswoman said that as of around 7:30 a.m. Saturday, there had so far been four crashes on the Long Island Expressway, one on the Southern State Parkway, one on the Northern State Parkway, and a handful of other thoroughfares. However, there have not been reports of road closures in Suffolk County., she said.

A spokesman for the Nassau County Police Department said he had not heard about any major crashes or road closures as of 7:30 a.m.

Flights are running on schedule at Long Island MacArthur Airport, according to spokeswoman Caroline Smith.

There have been "no operational issues due to the weather," she said.

Most of the snowfall on Long Island is expected to stop by midday, but the rest of the weekend is expected to be windy and cold, with a low of 16 on Saturday night and a high of 26 on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

Driving conditions could continue to be hazardous overnight if snow melts and refreezes, according to David Stark, a meteorologist with the NWS in Upton.

Will there be a white Christmas?

Unlikely, according to Stark.

"We do not have additional snowfall forecast by Christmas Day, so this is really the last accumulating snow that we're going to see for a little bit," he said.