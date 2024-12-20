Holiday travel outlook: Snow and rain mix could create slippery road conditions

Long Islanders traveling for the holidays should plan to encounter scattered showers with a mix of snow Friday afternoon, as the National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook with possible slippery conditions north and west of New York City.

Dominic Ramunni, an NWS meteorologist, said that precipitation will start in the afternoon, and a chance of snow will increase toward the evening.

"We're not talking about a continuous, all-day rain. Just more intermittent, if not isolated at times," he said. "I think some folks may even sneak away through the afternoon entirely dry, but I don't think folks should be surprised if they see a few snow showers."

Areas west or north of New York City may see an inch or two of snow, he said. On Long Island, if snow does accumulate, it will be like a light coating, Ramunni said.

Temperatures are expected to reach highs in the 40s Friday but decrease as the weekend goes on.

Saturday temperatures will have a "tough time getting above the freezing mark" and highs will in the low 30s, Ramunni said. Long Islanders can also expect breezy conditions, which will help dry out the area and lower any chance of ice on roads and sidewalks.

Ramunni said that Sunday and Monday will reach low temperatures not seen since early 2023.

Temperatures Sunday will drop to the mid-20s, but due to wind chills, it will feel colder, more like in the teens. Lows will decrease into the single digits Sunday night into Monday morning.

"Not out of the norm, but certainly the coldest air that we've seen so far this season," Ramunni said. "So hopefully folks are bundling up."