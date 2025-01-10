Forecast: Chance of snow showers but break from below-freezing temperatures, wind
Days after the first snowfall of 2025, Long Islanders will brace for another set of snow showers Saturday morning, the National Weather Service said.
Bill Goodman, a meteorologist with the service's Upton office, said snow should begin around sunrise and subside by the afternoon.
But like Monday’s snowfall, accumulations will be light, the service forecast.
"Just a couple tenths of an inch," Goodman said.
Long Island will also see an increase in temperatures beginning Friday with highs in the mid-to-upper 30s — the first time some areas see above–freezing temperatures this week.
Saturday will also have highs in the mid-to-upper 30s, but Sunday and Monday’s highs may break 40, Goodman said.
Above all, the next few days will be a hiatus from gusty conditions.
"I think people will be looking forward to that," Goodman said. "Even though it won't be especially warm, we do get a break from the wind."
