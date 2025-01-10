NewsWeather

Forecast: Chance of snow showers but break from below-freezing temperatures, wind

Friday's cold will give way to light snow on Saturday, with warmer temps on tap Sunday and Monday. NewsdayTV meteorologist Rich Von Ohlen has the forecast. Credit: Newsday
By Maureen Mullarkeymaureen.mullarkey@newsday.com

Days after the first snowfall of 2025, Long Islanders will brace for another set of snow showers Saturday morning, the National Weather Service said.

Bill Goodman, a meteorologist with the service's Upton office, said snow should begin around sunrise and subside by the afternoon.

But like Monday’s snowfall, accumulations will be light, the service forecast.

"Just a couple tenths of an inch," Goodman said.

Long Island will also see an increase in temperatures beginning Friday with highs in the mid-to-upper 30s — the first time some areas see above–freezing temperatures this week.

Saturday will also have highs in the mid-to-upper 30s, but Sunday and Monday’s highs may break 40, Goodman said.

Above all, the next few days will be a hiatus from gusty conditions.

"I think people will be looking forward to that," Goodman said. "Even though it won't be especially warm, we do get a break from the wind."

By Maureen Mullarkey

Maureen Mullarkey is a breaking news reporter at Newsday. She previously worked as a reporter for Patch, where she covered a range of Long Island stories on topics such as the Diocese of Rockville Centre bankruptcy and the Babylon School District abuse scandals.

Streaming Now
Latest on L.A. fires ... Fundraiser to remember Omer Neutra ... Best French restaurants Credit: Newsday

Trump sentenced after conviction ... Fatal house fire ... Chance of snow ... Best French restaurants

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

