Forecast: Chance of snow showers but break from below-freezing temperatures, wind

Days after the first snowfall of 2025, Long Islanders will brace for another set of snow showers Saturday morning, the National Weather Service said.

Bill Goodman, a meteorologist with the service's Upton office, said snow should begin around sunrise and subside by the afternoon.

But like Monday’s snowfall, accumulations will be light, the service forecast.

"Just a couple tenths of an inch," Goodman said.

Long Island will also see an increase in temperatures beginning Friday with highs in the mid-to-upper 30s — the first time some areas see above–freezing temperatures this week.

Saturday will also have highs in the mid-to-upper 30s, but Sunday and Monday’s highs may break 40, Goodman said.

Above all, the next few days will be a hiatus from gusty conditions.

"I think people will be looking forward to that," Goodman said. "Even though it won't be especially warm, we do get a break from the wind."