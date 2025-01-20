Forecasters: brutal cold spreading across Long Island after winter storm leaves snow, slippery roads

A winter storm that left an estimated 3-5 inches across Long Island Sunday was the prelude to three days of brutal cold and winds that will bring temperatures that feel near zero, forecasters said.

On Monday, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the region will be partly cloudy clouds with a high around 27 degrees and wind chill values between up to 15 mph will bring wind chill values between 10 and 15 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

Monday night will be colder still: the low will be around 10 degrees with a wind chill between zero and 5.

The blast of arctic air is expected to last well into the week, forecasters said.

Tuesday will see increasing clouds and cold, with a high near 20. Wind chill values of -5 and 5 are expected, with a west wind around 9 mph, forecasters said. Similar conditions are expected Wednesday.

Long Island's major roads were mostly cleared Monday morning but were wet and slippery, authorities said. No significant issues on the roads were reported.

Check back for updates in this developing story.