Snow turns into rain for evening commute

Monday's light snow had switched to rain by about 4 p.m., with evening commuters advised to use caution on wet roads and watch out for slick areas, said Mike Layer, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Upton.

The rain was expected to taper off by 7 to 8 p.m., leaving patchy fog overnight, he said, with Tuesday's highs forecast for the low 40s.

By just before 2 p.m., light snow already had shifted to light rain at Long Island MacArthur Airport in Ronkonkoma, which as of 4 p.m. was reporting a temperature of 35 degrees, according to the weather service.

As of late afternoon there were average flight arrival delays of 25 minutes at LaGuardia Airport, 40 minutes at Kennedy Airport and 1 hour and 22 minutes at Newark Liberty, according to the Federal Aviation Administration website. Scattered departure delays were also reported at area airports, and the FAA advises travelers to check with their airlines.

Forecasters were calling for highs in the mid-30s Monday, with overnight lows about the same, before temperatures climb into the 40s Tuesday and into the mid-to-upper 50s Wednesday. However, there is also the possibility of wet weather each of those days, before strong gusting winds hit late Wednesday -- with gusts in the mid-30-mph range possible, the weather service said.

Those winds will be followed by light breezes Thursday -- breezes bringing clearing skies. Mostly sunny skies are likely Thursday, with partly sunny skies in store on Friday.

Colder temperatures will return late in the week, the weather service said.

With John Valenti