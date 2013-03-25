Spring snow to hamper morning commute

Commuters should expect slippery road conditions and limited visibility early Monday as more than an inch of snow is expected to accumulate by 9 a.m., forecasters say.

The National Weather Service in Upton has issued a winter weather advisory from 6 a.m. until midnight, with the chance of 3 inches of snow, possibly more in some spots, landing by nightfall.

Monday's highs are expected to be in the mid- to upper 30s, with lows in the low 30s, said John Murray, meteorologist with the weather service.

The service also issued a coastal flood advisory from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. Tuesday for southern Nassau County, northeastern Suffolk County, the South Shore, Brooklyn and southern Queens, according to weather officials. Only minor coastal flooding is expected, forecasters said.

As the storm develops throughout the day, there could be an even greater impact on the evening commute, forecasters said.

While it's unusual to have a snowstorm in early spring, it isn't unheard of, said Joey Picca, another meteorologist with the weather service. And because the sun angle is higher this time of year, the snow won't linger too long.

The rest of the week is forecast to have temperatures slightly below average for this time of year.

Tuesday's highs will be in the low to mid-40s, with lows in the low to mid-30s.

For Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, expect temperatures in the mid-40s, with lows in the mid-30s.

With Jennifer Barrios