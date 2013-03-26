Storm brings just wet snow, little accumulation

Though up to 4 inches of snow had been forecast, Long Island seemed to get off easy Monday with a messy winter mix that left just trace amounts of snow, meteorologists saidas of early evening.

Still, for the first time since records started being kept in 1986, Islip recorded actual snowfall on March 25, said Mike Layer, National Weather Service meteorologist in Upton.

In its forecast discussion, issued about 5:30 p.m. Monday, the weather service said, "Dry air and March sun have won the battle of the spring snow."

While precipitation fell, much of it evaporated because the air was so dry, Layer said. Also, the sun's angle at this time of year is such that some radiation can make it through the cloud cover and warm the ground.

Though there's an outside chance of rain showers Tuesday -- less than 30 percent -- the high temperatures in the mid-40s are expected to last into Wednesday, with upper 40s, maybe even close to 50, possibly on deck for Thursday and into the weekend.

Looking to April? There is some good news.

The National Weather Service says there's a 40 percent chance of an above-normal monthly temperature, which is 52.2 degrees.

While it's unusual to have a snowstorm in early spring, it isn't unheard of, said Joey Picca, another meteorologist with the weather service.

Monday's high was 40 degrees and lows were in the 30s. With Jennifer Barrios