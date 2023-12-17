Long Island battered by coastal storm with high winds, heavy rain, power outages

This story was reported and written by Matthew Chayes, Brianne Ledda, Maureen Mullarkey and Grant Parpan.

A major coastal storm is bearing down on Long Island, bringing heavy rain, high winds and flooding to the region Monday morning, authorities said.

A flood advisory and a high wind warning were in effect for all of Nassau and Suffolk counties and stretched from southern Connecticut across New York City's five boroughs to the New Jersey shore. The worst of the rain and winds will probably last through noon, with pockets of rain continuing throughout the day, forecasters said.

More than 7,000 addresses had lost power as of 5:45 a.m. in at least 240 outages across Long Island, according to the PSEG outage tracker. The outages were as far west as Cedarhurst and as far east as Southold. The overall number of addresses without power had dwindled below 5,000 by 11 a.m.

One of the outages was at Walt Whitman High School in South Huntington, which canceled classes for the day.

A coastal flood warning will continue through Monday afternoon for Long Island in response to a storm that could drench the region with up to 4 inches of rain and whip up gusts as high as 65 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

A high wind warning was issued for from midnight Sunday to noon Monday.

The storm has led to closures and slowdowns — on the Whitestone and Throgs Neck bridges, a ban on tractor trailers, minibuses, step vans, motorcycles and house trailers. Authorities are urging motorists to slow down due to wet and otherwise treacherous roads.

Long Island's major highways managed to avoid major issues during the morning commute, police said.

While no major routes were closed, motorists drove through standing water in isolated spots across Long Island.

Some delays were reported at the region's airports, particularly for flights from New York to Boston, where the coastal storm is headed.

Service on the Port Washington Branch of the LIRR was partially suspended just before 7 a.m. as crews worked to remove a tree that had fallen on the tracks east of Great Neck, the MTA reported.

The MTA warned that New York City subways may be affected by flooding.

The storm even curtailed travel over the waves.

The Cross Sound Ferry canceled all its trips from New London, Connecticut, and Orient Point on Monday.

Also on Long Island Sound, the Bridgeport Port Jefferson Ferry canceled its 6:30 and 7:30 a.m. rides, due to the weather.

Several passengers for its 9 a.m. trip, which departed as usual, had few concerns, despite the heavy rain and high tides.

“I’m a big surfer, so this doesn’t phase me,” said Miller Brennan, who drove an hour from East Quogue for the ferry.

John Westerfelt, who resides in Connecticut and was visiting his girlfriend on Long Island, said he regretted not taking the Sunday night ferry, thinking the weather would be better Monday.

“I've been on it and similar weather, so I do trust the boat,” he said. “But I got to get home.”

The rain kept customers away from local businesses.

Connie Cash, a barista at Local’s Café, near the ferry slip, said 10 to 15 patrons typically are there when they open at 8 a.m. On Monday morning, only about five regulars stopped by.

“It’s been very slow,” she said. “I definitely can't blame people.”

While the heaviest rains were forecast to fall west of New York City, Long Island could see the worst of the winds, with steady 25 to 40 mph gusts from the southeast, potentially hitting 60 mph, the weather service said, with some isolated gusts in coastal areas potentially reaching to 65 mph. Suffolk police reported numerous trees down across the county that had struck power lines, causing outages.

The strongest winds were expected to hit over a four-to six-hour period, between 3 and 11 a.m. Monday.

“This could mean numerous tree limbs could be down, plus scattered trees and downed power lines,” Bryan Ramsey, a meteorologist with the weather service, said Sunday evening.

Officials with PSEG Long Island warned earlier Sunday that power outages are possible for parts of Long Island.

A coastal flood warning is in place for shoreline areas on Long Island along the ocean. Northern Long Island is under a coastal flood advisory, according to the weather service. Warning areas could experience widespread moderate coastal flooding, Ramsey said. The North Fork, southwestern Suffolk and southern Nassau County were also at risk of flooding, especially with the high tide expected Monday afternoon.

The ocean beachfront could experience between 12 and 16 feet of breaking surf, causing dune erosion and scattered overwashes with high tide Monday afternoon, the weather service said.

The Orient Point shoreline could also see 4-to 8-foot waves that cause beach erosion, localized overwashes and possible damage to shoreline structures with high tide early Monday afternoon, according to the weather service.

In an advisory issued Sunday afternoon, the state forecast rainfall rates would peak between 1 and 1½ inches per hour with gusty winds for New York City and Long Island, especially the East End, potentially causing power outages.

State and local authorities were on alert, with supplies prepared in case of emergency, Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement Sunday afternoon.

“New Yorkers should continue to check the forecast for updates and take the steps necessary to stay safe,” Hochul said.

The MTA said the subways will be of particular concern.

New York City Transit senior vice president of subways Demetrius Crichlow said in a statement, “While the subway system can pump millions of gallons of water on a dry day, customers should still check [the subway app] prior to traveling, particularly during the overnight hours.”

The Nassau Inter-County Express bus service was also anticipating service impacts from the storm.

temperatures will reach as high as 60 degrees Monday, forecasters said. Monday night will colder, with a low expected to dip below freezing across much of Long Island.