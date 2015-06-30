Stretch of no 90-degree temps at Long Island MacArthur Airport expected to hit unprecedented 710-day mark

Long Islanders are waking up to likely the 710th straight day of temperatures failing to reach 90 degrees or above at the Island's official weather site, MacArthur Airport.

That stretch of no 90s will be the longest recorded at the airport since the National Weather Service started keeping records there in 1984, according to the Northeast Regional Climate Center, based at Cornell University.

The last such stretch was 709 days, from July 6, 2003, to June 13, 2005.

With the National Weather Service looking at highs near 80 degrees for Tuesday, that streak is expected to be surpassed as of day-end.

If weather data went back further than 31 years, Jessica Spaccio, a climatologist with the regional center, said, she thinks, "We'd see more of these stretches."

Still, this stretch is "noteworthy," she said, "as it's not a common occurrence."

Just look at the years of 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2013, which saw 17, 12, 11 and 10 days in the 90s, respectively.

The last time the temperature reached 90 degrees at MacArthur was July 20, 2013.

Other spots nearby have seen 90 or above since, such as Westhampton Gabreski Airport, with one; Kennedy Airport, three; and LaGuardia Airport, 12, the regional climate center says.