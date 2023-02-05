Long Island to warm up after frigid days

Long Island is expected to warm up — but only a bit — after a couple of frigid days, with an expected high of 45 on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

Skies will be cloudy, and a stiff southwest wind will bring wind chill values between 25 and 35. The evening will bring a 30% chance of showers, mainly between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m. The low will dip to around 36.

Monday is expected to be sunny, with a high of 48, the NWS reported. Monday night will be clear, with a low of 29, although a north wind will make temperatures feel a little bit colder.

The forecast for Tuesday is partly sunny with a high of 46. Clouds will roll in on Tuesday night, with a low of 38. Sunny skies return on Wednesday, with a high of 47.