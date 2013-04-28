Sunny, dry week ahead

Long Islanders can expect a week of balmy days, cool nights and little rain, National Weather Service meteorologists said Sunday.

Sunday temperatures will be in the mid-60's, dropping to the low 40s at night, said meteorologist Lauren Nash.

Monday could bring rain but that chance will diminish by Tuesday, she said, with little change in temperature through next weekend.

April so far has been drier and warmer than average, she said, with 1.53 inches of precipitation, 2.41 inches below normal, and temperatures .6 degrees above average.

Continued dry weather could mean drought over the summer, she said, though none is forecast now.