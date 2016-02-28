Sunny, unseasonable temps in 50s, forecasters say

Long Islanders can look forward to a very pleasant start of the week with unseasonable temperatures in the 50s through Wednesday, according to meteorologists.

“For the next few days, a southwest wind is going to usher in warmer air and warmer temperatures,” said Carlie Buccola, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service at Upton. “We’ll start the week above average and then go back down to normal.”

She said the average for the week is 43 degrees at Islip.

Sunday will be sunny with a high of 51 degrees and a low of 40, Buccola said, although News 12 meteorologist Norm Dvoskin said that while places like Medford will have 51 for a high, there will be some variation.

Dvoskin said temperatures in Melville will climb to 53 degrees on Sunday, but it will be slightly cooler on the East End in Southold and East Hampton, which he said will highs of 50 and 49, respectively.

Monday’s morning commute could be damp, Buccola said, but don’t worry too much about precipitation.

“There’s a 30 percent chance of showers in the morning, so there could be rain for the rush hour, but it’ll be a light rain,” Buccola said. “It’ll become sunny in the afternoon and the high will be 54.” The low Monday night will drop to 38.

Mostly sunny skies are ahead for Tuesday, when the low will be 43, with a 50 percent chance of rain late and after midnight.

“For Wednesday, showers are also likely but mainly before noon,” Buccola said. “There’s a 60 percent chance and the high will be 51. The low will be 29.”

It will be mostly sunny again on Thursday, when things cool off and the high will reach only 40 degrees, with a low of 29.

Mostly cloudy skies will start the weekend Friday, when a high of 36 and a low of 26 is forecast.