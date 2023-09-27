Sunny skies, temperatures in 60s forecast for Long Island Wednesday as storm remnants depart, NWS says

Ophelia-saturated Long Island is in for a day of clear, early fall weather Wednesday with pleasant skies and temperatures in the 60s, the National Weather Service said.

Wednesday will be sunny with a high near 67 and modest winds out of the northeast with occasional gusts approaching 20 mph, the NWS said. Tonight's lows will be in the 50s, with partly cloudy skies tonight into Thursday, when showers could return in the afternoon or early evening, the NWS said.

More rain is predicted for the region on Friday with the potential for thunderstorms after 3 p.m. with highs near 67, forecasters said. The weather service offered cautious optimism for the weekend, expecting mostly clearing and dry conditions for Saturday afternoon and Sunday.

A coastal flood advisory remains in effect until 9 p.m. Wednesday for southern Nassau County. The NWS warns that 1-2 feet of inundation above ground level is expected in vulnerable areas near the waterfront and shoreline.

The recent rains were the result of Tropical Storm Ophelia, which made landfall in North Carolina on Saturday and whose vestiges plagued Long Island since. Along with steady rain and brisk winds, the storm brought high waves and rip currents to the shore.

Minor flooding, particularly in the most flood-prone areas, was predicted, but local authorities said no major flooding was reported.