Thanksgiving dawns cloudy but mostly dry across Long Island

Drivers have a smooth ride Thanksgiving morning as a storm that could have walloped the region took a pass on Long Island, leaving roads clear from Manhattan to Montauk.

Traffic, too, was light Thanksgiving morning as temperatures hovered around 37 degrees. The windchill made the air a little cooler, feeling more like 32 degrees.

The National Weather Service predicted "a slight chance of snow showers before noon, then a slight chance of rain."

Though temperatures are mild, the service predicted Thanksgiving Day would be mostly cloudy with a high near 40 degrees. The chance of precipitation was 20 percent as of the early morning. The evening would be mostly cloudy with a low of 27 degrees.

Friday is predicted to bring more mild weather to the area. According to the service, it will be mostly sunny, with a high near 38, seasonal for Black Friday shoppers.

Though weather conditions at LaGuardia Airport lead to flight disruptions Wednesday, there were no such alerts Thanksgiving morning. An alert from Wednesday also warned that traffic conditions in the northeast would affect flights at Kennedy Airport.