Rain coming Tuesday to Long Island; clearing expected midday Wednesday as big travel days loom

If you are among the 55 million Americans expected to travel this Thanksgiving weekend, well, there's still time to reconsider.

But if you're determined to go, you could be facing challenges venturing out and beyond Long Island's roads beginning Tuesday afternoon and continuing into the day Wednesday.

The National Weather Service has updated its holiday week forecast, reporting that a storm system developing in the Southern Plains will head toward the Northeast through Wednesday, bringing steady rain and strong winds to Long Island and the New York City region.

Monday's clear, crisp day will give way to colder air overnight, dropping temperatures as low as 30 degrees in southern Nassau County, prompting a freeze warning. Tuesday will bring clouds and rain beginning in the afternoon and become heavier as the night continues, forecasters said.

The rain will continue into Wednesday, among the most traveled day's of the year, but will begin to clear out midday, a drying period that could greatly improve travel Wednesday evening.

"We are going to see rain overspread the entire area Tuesday and be steady to moderate overnight and into Wednesday morning," said Dominic Ramunni, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Upton, adding locally heavy rain is possible into Wednesday morning before drying out around lunchtime.

Tuesday will be windy, with gusts at times between 30-40 mph, Ramunni said.

Isolated trouble spots could be caused by localized flooding, downed trees or power lines, he said, but generally, Wednesday will see steady improvement overnight and into the holiday.

The storm will give way to a "relatively tame" Thanksgiving as winds diminish and temperature hover around 50, he said.

Ramunni said winds are expected to die down enough Thursday that Macy's will be able to safely fly their iconic balloons in the 97th edition of the annual parade in Manhattan, which this year kicks off at 8:30 a.m.

The NWS will continue to monitor developments on that front, he said. New York City requires that the flying floats can only be operated if sustained winds remain below 23 mph and that gusts don't exceed 34 mph. the NYPD has said.

Rain could return to the region on Friday and into Saturday, forecasters say.

If you're traveling outside of New York prior to Thursday, forecasters say a wintry mix is possible for the interior Northeast, severe thunderstorms for the northern Gulf states and gusty winds and heavy rain for the Southeast. Air travel before Thursday could spell typical delays and cancellations across the eastern half of the United States.

This year, AAA said more than 55 million Americans are projected to head 50 miles or more from home to spend Thanksgiving with families and friends. Of that figure, 49 million are expected to drive to their destinations.

AAA expects 4.7 million people to fly during Thanksgiving weekend and noted Tuesday and Wednesday are the busiest air travel days before the holiday.