Heavy rain, high winds, thunderstorms overnight leave Long Island roads slick, authorities say

A frontal system that moved into the area brought rain and thunderstorms across Long Island Monday night into Tuesday, leaving roadways slick for the morning commute, authorities said.

The National Weather Service warned Monday of the chance of “isolated to severe thunderstorms” in some areas of Long Island and extended a flood watch until 10 a.m. Tuesday. No significant damage was attributed to the storm as of 7 a.m. Tuesday.

An average of 1 to 2 inches of rain was forecast across the area, with local rainfalls of 3 inches possible. Much of this rain is expected to fall in a three- to five-hour period Monday night into early Tuesday morning.

The storm system should clear out overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, when mild summer weather is expected to return.

The weather service said Nassau and Suffolk counties should see mostly sunny skies, a light breeze, and temperatures in the low 80s on Wednesday and the rest of the week.