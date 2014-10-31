Halloween forecast on Long Island: Slight chance of showers during trick-or-treat

While true ghouls and other super creepy characters may prefer a dark and stormy Halloween night, they'll have to settle for only a 15 percent to 20 percent chance of showers -- very light at that -- through 6 p.m., forecasters say.

The chance of showers increases to around 20 percent to 25 percent through 10 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures are expected to hold in the 50s on Friday, not dropping to the upper 40s until after midnight, said Joe Pollina, National Weather Service meteorologist based in Upton.

The chance of rain does rise steadily to about 80 percent by Saturday morning, he said, with steadier, widespread rainfall expected. In all, from Friday night until Sunday morning, about a third to three-quarters of an inch is forecast, with the higher amounts on the South Fork.

That's as a coastal storm is expected to be churning "far enough offshore to minimize the impact of precipitation," said Tim Morrin, also a meteorologist in Upton.

"The backside wind from the coastal storm, as it departs, is what will have the biggest impact," Morrin said. Gusts of 30 to 35 mph are expected by around 2 p.m. Saturday, peaking to 40 mph on Saturday night, and lessening by Sunday, which is still expected to be breezy, Pollina said.

Saturday's high temperatures are forecast for the lower 50s, dipping to the upper 30s to around 40, he said. Sunday's highs are forecast for the lower 50s, and lows in the 30s.