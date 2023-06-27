National Weather Service: 'High' rip current risk, thunderstorms possible Tuesday

Thunderstorms and lightning, as well as the promise of life-threatening rip currents at South Shore ocean beaches — from Seagate, Coney Island and the Rockaways out to Montauk Point — are in store for the New York-metro area and Long Island on what forecasters are predicting could be a wild and turbulent rainy Tuesday.

Humidity is well over 90%. The chance for thunderstorms is greater than 50%, the weather service said.

A south wind of 10-15 mph is expected.

There's a good chance any rain will be in place straight through to Wednesday, as well, the weather service said.

The weather service has issued an advisory warning of a "high" rip current risk, which it said indicates "life-threatening rip currents are likely for all people entering the surf zone."

As a result of those warnings, which pertain to all Atlantic Ocean beaches Tuesday, the weather service is advising against beachgoers entering the surf at all. It advises anyone who decides to enter the surf despite the warnings to "always have a flotation device with you and swim near a lifeguard."

If caught in a rip current, the weather says, "relax and float, and do not swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and yell or wave for help."

While police in Nassau and Suffolk could not immediately confirm any reports of storm damage from thunderstorms that battered the area Monday night, police and fire officials in Suffolk did confirm receiving a 911 call reporting a lightning strike on a rear patio at a home in St. James on Inwood Road. And there were reports of a large downed tree in Patchogue, also believed to be the result of the passing storm system.

The weather service is calling for highs in the low-to-mid 70s Tuesday and a high of about 77 degrees Wednesday.

There's hope for sunny skies Thursday and Friday, though the weather service said Long Islanders could see more showers and thunderstorms on Saturday, Sunday and Monday — which could impact Fourth of July fireworks shows, gatherings and celebration plans.