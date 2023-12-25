Warm Christmas Day on tap for Long Island; mild weather ahead this week

A Christmas morning fog is giving way to an especially mild and warm holiday, perfect for family travel and visiting, forecasters said.

And the mild weather is expected to continue through the week.

Monday will be cloudy and temperatures will inch past 50 degrees, a good 10-degrees warmer than usual this time of year, said meteorologist James Tomasini of the National Weather Service. The sun will break through during the day in some parts of Long Island, especially out east, he said.

The fog will return Christmas evening, with temperatures coming down to 39 degrees, according to the weather service.

The warmth will stick around Tuesday with temperatures remaining in the low 50s. The night brings a 50% chance of showers after 2 a.m. with temperatures hitting 41 degrees, forecasters said.

Moderate showers are likely for Wednesday across Long Island between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m., with some spotty rain afterward, forecasters said. The temperature will remain high for this season, near 54 degrees. Wednesday night has a 90% chance of rain, with temperature coming down to 44 degrees, they said.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain before 8 a.m., with a high of 52 degrees. The the chance of rain extends into the night, with the temperature reaching 37 degrees, forecasters said.

Friday comes with a 40% chance of showers before 8 a.m., with the temperature reaching a high of 46 degrees, and a nighttime low of 31, forecaster said.

Looking ahead, the weekend looks dry and mostly sunny, with a high near 43 degrees, forecasters said. Sunday is expected to echo those conditions, they said.