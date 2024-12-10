2-3 inches of rain, damaging winds forecast to hit Long Island

A thunderstorm and damaging winds are in the forecast for Wednesday, the National Weather Service said.

Forecasters issued a storm watch for much of Long Island and gale warnings covering all Long Island waters, as well as a high wind watch for much of eastern Long Island. The weather service said sustained winds of 25-35 mph are likely with gusts of up to 60 mph possible. With that, 2-3 inches of rain are expected Wednesday.

The weather service said rain could begin Tuesday, with showers and patchy fog possible.

Winds of 6-11 mph are expected to increase throughout Tuesday with the chance of rain increasing to 100% by Tuesday evening.

Wednesday will get worse, when much of Long Island could see heavy rainfall with winds of 16-21 mph, increasing to 28-33 mph by afternoon, forecasters said.

Much of Suffolk County was under a high wind watch beginning early Wednesday afternoon and into the evening, with gusts as high as 60 mph possible.

"Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible," the weather service said in a statement. "Travel could be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles ... Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds."

Coastal flood and beach erosion are potential impacts of the storm, the weather service said, noting it is possible the system could track farther west — putting western Suffolk and Nassau at greater risk of higher winds and potentially much more rainfall and wind damage.

All of this potential storm damage should be followed by clearing, sunny skies Thursday, the weather service said, though winds of 17-21 — and, gusts as high as 36 mph — could still be possible.

Expect dropping temperatures, as well, with a high of just 39 degrees likely Thursday.