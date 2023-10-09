Fall temperatures, sunny skies on tap for Long Island, NWS says

What a difference a week makes.

Just last Wednesday, temperatures across Long Island were still in summertime mode, with a record-high of 83 degrees recorded at Islip-Long Island MacArthur Airport — breaking the prior high of 82 degrees, set in 2013.

But on Monday, Long Islanders awoke to sub-50-degree temperatures with a high of just 60 predicted for the day and a slate of fall-like 60-degree days forecast to fill out the week.

The week will be filled with mostly sunshine but feel much cooler, with a slight chance of showers possible overnight Monday into Tuesday with the possibility of rain Thursday night into Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

Forecasters are predicting the best weather of the week will come Wednesday, with sunny skies and a high of about 67 degrees.

Expect light breezes this week: Monday winds of 7 to 13 mph are expected followed by 5 to 10 mph winds both Tuesday and Wednesday, the weather service said.

A small-craft advisory is in effect for all South Shore ocean waters until Tuesday at 2 a.m. That advisory stretches from Sandy Hook, New Jersey, to Montauk Point. The weather service warned that mariners could see winds up to 30 knots, or 34.5 mph, and seas ranging from 4 to 7 feet.

“Conditions will be hazardous to small craft,” the weather service said in its statement, adding: “Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions."