Long Island weather forecast: Nice weekend, hot and humid next week

Next week’s going to be a scorcher.

A high-pressure system known as a “heat dome” is expected to trap a mass of hot temperatures and humidity over the Northeast through most of next week, according to the National Weather Service.

But first, severe thunderstorms could arrive Friday afternoon, which could bring heavy rain, high winds and possibly hail through New York and Long Island, said National Weather Service meteorologist Dave Radell.

The storms are expected to arrive on Long Island after 2 p.m. Friday and should clear through Suffolk County by 9 or 10 p.m., Radell said.

New York State has issued an air quality health advisory for the New York City metro region running from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday for elevated ozone pollution levels.

Pleasant temperatures are expected to continue through the weekend, with temperatures in the low 80s and cooler temperatures at the beaches.

“The weekend looks fantastic,” Radell said. “By the middle of next week, we’re looking at several days of excessive heat and humidity.”

Temperatures are expected to climb into the upper 80s and low 90s starting Tuesday and last through at least the first day of summer on June 20, which may have the hottest temperatures in the low 90s, Radell said.

That is expected to come with humid swamp-like air, poised to make temperatures and heat indexes feel like they are in the mid-90s on Long Island and up to 100 degrees in New York City, New Jersey and the Hudson Valley.

The intense heat front is expected to run from Maine to Virginia and is forecast to last from Monday though at least Thursday.

The heat dome, a meteorological term, was described as a massive high pressure system over the Northeast, basically trapping hot air with a lid on top. It will most be intensely felt from Pennsylvania to western Nassau County, Radell said.

Next week is expected to remain dry and the heat may last through next weekend.

“There’s nothing on the horizon,” Radell said. “We’ll need something to move the high pressure and warm and humid air to the north or northeast to get some relief.”