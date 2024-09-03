Back-to-school week on Long Island will see clear skies, highs in the 70s

School’s open and September weather appears to be back in force, with clear, sunny skies Tuesday and an expected high of just 74 degrees.

As most schoolchildren were arriving for classes Tuesday just before 8 a.m., it was a cool 58 degrees, the National Weather Service said.

Daytime temperatures in the high 70s are likely all week, though Long Island could see 80 degrees Friday.

Overnight temperatures will drop into the 50s Tuesday and Wednesday and are expected to be in the low 60s on Thursday and Friday, forecasters said.

Rain is forecast Saturday, when the weather service said showers and thunderstorms are possible. Any rain could begin early on Saturday, with thunderstorms most likely in the afternoon.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy.

A small craft advisory for all ocean waters from Sandy Hook, New Jersey, to Montauk Point ended at 8 a.m., the weather service said.