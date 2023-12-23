Long Island weather forecast: Cloudy, not white, Christmas

Dreams of a white Christmas are unlikely to come true this year, as temperatures will be reaching into the 50s. Precipitation is expected the day after Christmas, but it will be rain, not snow.

Saturday night remains cloudy but dry with a low of 36. Sunday, Christmas Eve, will be cloudy with a 20% chance of rain before midnight, according to the National Weather Service. Daytime temperatures will reach the mid-40s as the wind, coming out of the south, blows at around 6 mph. At night, temperatures will dip to about 38 degrees.

For Christmas on Monday, more clouds are expected. Highs will be in the upper 40s or lower 50s, according to John Murray, a meteorologist at the weather service station in Upton, which he said is above normal for this time of year.

Monday night Long Island can expect patchy fog and a low of 39.

Students off from school the rest of the week will have warm but sometimes wet weather. Tuesday the high will be around 51 and Tuesday night rain is likely. The chance of rain Wednesday is 80%, with heavier downpours possible in some areas. Highs will be in the low to mid-50s.

“To close out the week,” Murray said, “Thursday will be slightly cooler but still above normal,” with a high near 52, and “Friday will be getting colder, only in mid-40s, but still above normal for this time.”