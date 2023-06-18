Long Island weather forecast of Father's Day: Mostly sunny

It’ll be mostly sunny for Father’s Day — but the air quality isn’t going to be great on Long Island and New York City.

Sunday is forecast to be mostly sunny, with a high temperature near 80 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

And the air quality is forecast to be “moderate” — an air-quality index score of 51 on the Island and 54 in the city, according to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation. If you want "good" air, head to the Hudson Valley or Adirondacks, the department says.

It’s a far cry from the scores topping 400 in parts of the New York City area earlier this month, when plumes drifting from Canadian wildfires poisoned the local skies.

At night, the weather will be partly cloudy, with a low around 61, the weather service said.

Monday, the Juneteenth holiday, is expected to be sunny with a high temperature near 77 degrees.