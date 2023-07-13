Long Island weather forecast: Heavy rain and chance of flooding possible

Long Island could see some more heavy rain Friday and through the weekend as a cold front moves into the region.

The National Weather Service said Thursday evening that Thursday night would be just mostly cloudy but there would be a 20% of showers and thunderstorms after 1 o'clock early Friday morning as a squall line upstate moves east.

During the day Friday, the chance of showers and thunderstorms will bump up to 50% and some of the storms could bring heavy rain, prompting a risk of localized flash flooding.

"Showers and thunderstorms may produce locally heavy rainfall and minor flooding of poor drainage areas," according to the weather service's area forecast.

The service rated Long Island's thunderstorm risk for Friday as "marginal," but that still means some storms could be capable of damaging winds and severe hail.

The high temperature for the day should be around 84 degrees, and the wind will be out of the south at 7 mph to 11 mph.

Friday night the chance of showers and thunderstorms will be 60%. The thermometer could drop to about 73 degrees.

Saturday there will be a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 2 p.m., and Sunday there is a 60% chance of precipitation.

The high temperatures Saturday and Sunday should be in the low 80s, according to the weather service.