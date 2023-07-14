NewsWeather

Long Island weather forecast: Thunderstorms could impact weekend

Ligtning strikes over the ocean Friday morning viewed from the...

Ligtning strikes over the ocean Friday morning viewed from the Fire Island Wilderness Visitor Center just west of Smith Point County Park in Shirley. Credit: Tom Lambui

By Newsday Staff

Periods of thunderstorms and showers remain a possibility Friday night and through the weekend on Long Island.

The National Weather Service on Friday afternoon said there was a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms Friday night, mainly before 2 a.m., with some of the storms bringing heavy rain.

Saturday there is a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Otherwise, it should be partly sunny with a high temperature near 85 degrees, with the heat index expected to rise to 96 degrees. A south wind of around 11 mph is predicted.

Saturday night the chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 a.m., is a bit higher at 40 degrees, the weather service said. The low temperature should be around 74 degrees.

The forecasters say there will be a chance of showers and thunderstorms Sunday before 11 a.m. and then showers likely, and a thunderstorm possible, between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., and then showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Some of the storms could bring heavy rain, according to the weather service. The chance of precipitation is 80%.

Monday, the start of the new workweek, should be rain-free. The weather service said it will be mostly sunny with a high temperature around 87 degrees.

