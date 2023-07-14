Long Island weather forecast: Thunderstorms could impact weekend

Periods of thunderstorms and showers remain a possibility Friday night and through the weekend on Long Island.

The National Weather Service on Friday afternoon said there was a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms Friday night, mainly before 2 a.m., with some of the storms bringing heavy rain.

Saturday there is a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Otherwise, it should be partly sunny with a high temperature near 85 degrees, with the heat index expected to rise to 96 degrees. A south wind of around 11 mph is predicted.

Saturday night the chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 a.m., is a bit higher at 40 degrees, the weather service said. The low temperature should be around 74 degrees.

The forecasters say there will be a chance of showers and thunderstorms Sunday before 11 a.m. and then showers likely, and a thunderstorm possible, between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., and then showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Some of the storms could bring heavy rain, according to the weather service. The chance of precipitation is 80%.

Monday, the start of the new workweek, should be rain-free. The weather service said it will be mostly sunny with a high temperature around 87 degrees.