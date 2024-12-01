NewsWeather

Cold start to week forecast for Long Island; snow possible Wednesday night

Sunny, yet cold temperatures move into the area as seen in John J. Burns Park in Massapequa on Dec. 1. Credit: Debbie Egan-Chin

Chilling temperatures are in store for Long Island and an incoming low-pressure weather system could bring snow showers to parts of the region Wednesday evening into Thursday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

There could be snow in the "lower Hudson Valley, maybe portions of western New Jersey, maybe portions of Connecticut," said NWS meteorologist Matt Wunsch. "As you get closer to the coast, it’s a lot more kind of up in the air whether or not it’s going to be cold enough to even support snow."

Wunsch said Long Island is more likely to see rain or a mix of snow and rain. Temperatures during the week are expected to be between the high-20s and low-40s, with wind chills that will make it feel much colder.

The potential snow is not expected to be nearly as heavy as in Western New York over the weekend.

Lake-effect snow blanketed that area this weekend, as well as parts of Pennsylvania, Ohio, Michigan and Wisconsin, prompting emergency declarations and the deployment of National Guard troops, according to ABC News. The Buffalo Bills put out a call for locals to help shovel snow at Highmark Stadium for $20 per hour.

The winter solstice isn’t until Dec. 21, but Sunday marked the beginning of the meteorological winter, Wunsch said. It runs through the end of February.

"You get a more concrete, uniform way of identifying patterns in terms of climates and records and doing research and things like that in the meteorological community," Wunsch said. "We identified seasons that are more meteorologically sound."

