Rain, possible snow, high winds could impact visitors to tree, duck lightings

Rain and possible light snow accompanied by high wind gusts are expected to arrive later Wednesday across the region, conditions that could dampen the scheduled twin lightings of the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree and the Big Duck in Flanders.

The National Weather Service is calling for gusts exceeding 20 mph Wednesday, increasing to as high as 50 mph. Wednesday temperatures could rise to a high of 47, but will come with wind chill values between 15 and 22 degrees, forecasters said.

Strong gusts will continue into Thursday throughout the region, the service said. A wind advisory will be in effect from 6 a.m. until 10 p.m. Thursday with gusts between 45 to 50 mph.

Long Island has about a 90% chance of showers late Wednesday into early Thursday, as the weather service expects between a quarter and half an inch or rain.

Thursday temperatures will see a high of near 45.

The rain will possibly turn into snow throughout Thursday afternoon, but little or no snow accumulation is expected. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles, and the weather service recommended drivers use extra caution.

Gusty winds may blow around unsecured objects, including tree limbs. Residents should secure outdoor objects, including holiday decorations, the service said.